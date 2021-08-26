Cyndi Shaw

Merciful Mandrake

Merciful Mandrake monsters cute flower mandrake character design game art nature design digital painting illustration
Game character design, "Merciful Mandrake." But watch out, this character has the power to grace your garden with beautiful flowers and a deadly green ooze!

