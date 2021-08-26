Akintunde Brown

Ewa Agoyin

Ewa Agoyin app ui design
Hello guys,
As a bonafide Yoruba man, Ewa Agoyin is a favoured delicacy in West Africa. I'm super excited to share this concept with you, a safe place for people who love traditional food, or want something more than the ordinary. Thanks for watching! 🤩

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press 💙
I'm open to new exciting projects, feedbacks and making new friends: hello.akinbrown@gmail.com

Aug 26, 2021
