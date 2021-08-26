Suranjan Maiti

MAGX 2019 | Website Design Concept

MAGX 2019 | Website Design Concept home page website design behance uiux uidesign project events webdesign website ui logo illustration icon graphic design figma dribbble design branding app
Hey everyone!
This is a concept landing page for an college event designed in Figma, Hope you like it <3

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

