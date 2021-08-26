Subrotofinearts

CG Painting

Subrotofinearts
Subrotofinearts
  • Save
CG Painting vector art motion graphics animation design illustare food food illustration flowers botanical sketch pencil sketch pet graphic design logo illustration drawing hand drawing digital drawing protrait painting
Download color palette

Hello,
I am Subroto from Bangladesh. I Like a Graphic Design. My Favorite area is Hand-Drawing & illustration in my own style. I draw your portrait, pet portrait, vector art, botanical and biological illustrations, realistic object by references or live. But I can draw digital Photoshop painting Abode illustrator also. I am interested in my type of jobs only. Thank you!
Follow me on
Facebook
Page
Twitter
Behance
Linkedin
And
Hire Me

Thanks for watching!

Subrotofinearts
Subrotofinearts

More by Subrotofinearts

View profile
    • Like