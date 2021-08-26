Shelby Moring

Lorde Solar Power Album Cover Concept Art

album cover design album cover album art solar power lorde
Album cover concept art for Lorde's new album Solar Power. I love the new album so much, and love the artwork for it but wanted to present my own take on it through bold collage and typographic work.

