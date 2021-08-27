Jesse Showalter

Glassmorphism

Jesse Showalter
Jesse Showalter
Hire Me
  • Save
Glassmorphism graphic design website ux ui design web design ui glassmorphism glass
Download color palette

Glassmorphism has come and will go soon as a fun trend but in the meantime... check out the video.

Instagram | YouTube | Website

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Jesse Showalter
Jesse Showalter
Full-Stack Designer
Hire Me

More by Jesse Showalter

View profile
    • Like