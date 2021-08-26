Tocca Icon Set

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Tocca is a virtual event platform designed to give you all the features you want, and nothing you don’t. Simple, fast, customized. Tocca approached FINAO® to be their branding agency of record in Q1 of 2021 to help rebrand and better position the company to reflect its extremely versatile and perfectly tailored offering. This new branding case study outlines the creative process, new branding, website design, development and rebrand launch of Tocca.
Check out the full case study here: https://finaoagency.com/work/new-branding-case-study-tocca/
