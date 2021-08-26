Daily UI #063

Best of 2015... 6 years later. I took this prompt as an excuse to redesign past end-of-year lists and, naturally for me, I went to Pitchfork. I always find their lists, and accompanying discussions, to be very interesting but it's always a little intimidating to be confronted with a wall of text. To fix this, I took excerpts from the write-ups and placed them next to each album with a link to read the whole thing. That way the user can start to read the piece and then decide if they want to read the rest. Other than that, the main things I changed was adding songs for the album that people can listen to in the moment and extended the existing visual styling they used for 2015 across the entire list.

If you're interested, you can find the Figma prototype here:

https://www.figma.com/proto/DBEJvc4N8GsgSleYkJoMvv/DailyUI063?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=2%3A5&viewport=248%2C48%2C0.53&scaling=min-zoom&starting-point-node-id=2%3A5

(Warning: not much going on there...)

Like what you see? Be sure to hit the "L" or leave a comment! I'm always open to feedback!