Skuid Demo Screen (Mobile Quick Order)

buttons checkout application responsive design phone web design ui design website mobile design
Skuid provides tools that allow users to create Salesforce apps faster all while using less code. Their current solution looked dated and inconsistent so I worked up a new layout, a fresh color palette, and a cohesive hierarchy across buttons and fonts.

