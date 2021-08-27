Smart car management

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello guys what's up!!
😉😉
There will be more smart cars in the next few years. You need to charge and manage them with your phone, so see these few screens and tell me your opinion.
.
.
I use the 3D image of the car from Pinterest.
Unfortunately, I did not find the 3D car designer. I just found his 3D photo. I put the link I used here. I hope he sees it. I thank him here for the excellent 3D design.
.
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/497084877610972204/
.
I hope you enjoy
Press "L" on your keyboard.
Contact us : mostafataghipour108@gmail.com