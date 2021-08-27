Mostafa_taghipour.uix

Smart car management

Smart car management tesla smartcar smart car management mobile app graphic design battery energy 3d ui concept charge app design figma ux clean mobile ui minimal interface daily ui
Hello guys what's up!!
😉😉

There will be more smart cars in the next few years. You need to charge and manage them with your phone, so see these few screens and tell me your opinion.
I use the 3D image of the car from Pinterest.
Unfortunately, I did not find the 3D car designer. I just found his 3D photo. I put the link I used here. I hope he sees it. I thank him here for the excellent 3D design.
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/497084877610972204/
I hope you enjoy
Press "L" on your keyboard.
Contact us : mostafataghipour108@gmail.com

