Skuid Demo Screens (Details)

application design buttons website minimal web design layout ui
Skuid provides tools that allow users to create Salesforce apps faster all while using less code. Their current solution looked dated and inconsistent so I worked up a new layout, a fresh color palette, and a cohesive hierarchy across buttons and fonts.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
