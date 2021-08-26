Flame Kat Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Flame Kat is an independent flow artist and fire performer, specializing in fire hooping, fire fan and LED performances. The simple, yet distinct logo mark is inspired by the geometry, balance and precision of flow arts and fire performing. The fluidity and motion of the mark is balanced by a strong, yet refined logo type. The result: A high-end, versatile logo that evokes the feelings of movement and strength.