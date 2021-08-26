Rajat Lenka

India Gate

Rajat Lenka
Rajat Lenka
  • Save
India Gate new3d trending 3dmodel 3dartwork india3d indiagate lowpoly logo illustration design 3d art photoshop lowpoly3d 3d artist 3dart uidesign blender3d branding 3d ui
Download color palette

My first complicated 3d art ! i guess. It was really fun to make this on the occasion of India's 75 years of independence. Hope you will like it !

Follow me on my instagram - https://www.instagram.com/47thpixel/

Rajat Lenka
Rajat Lenka

More by Rajat Lenka

View profile
    • Like