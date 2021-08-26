FunFan logo

Задача

Создать логотип и фирменный стиль для парка развлечений.

Семейный развлекательный центр существует уже 2 года. Парк Аттракционов и развлечений площадью 2000 кв.м.

Решение

Создать крутой стиль, для фантастического мира развлечений, который бы привлекал не только юную и молодую аудиторию, но и взрослых которые готовы со своими детьми ворваться в ретро мир аркадных автоматов и других развлечений.

Task

Create a logo and corporate identity for an amusement park.

The family entertainment center has been in existence for 2 years. Amusement park with an area of 2000 sq. m.

Decision

Create a cool style for a fantastic world of entertainment that would attract not only a young and young audience, but also adults who are ready to break into the retro world of arcade machines and other entertainment with their children.

Vyacheslav Lipin — Graphic Designer

Email: slav.lipin@yandex.ru

2021