FunFan logo

Задача
Создать логотип и фирменный стиль для парка развлечений.
Семейный развлекательный центр существует уже 2 года. Парк Аттракционов и развлечений площадью 2000 кв.м.

Решение
Создать крутой стиль, для фантастического мира развлечений, который бы привлекал не только юную и молодую аудиторию, но и взрослых которые готовы со своими детьми ворваться в ретро мир аркадных автоматов и других развлечений.

Task
Create a logo and corporate identity for an amusement park.
The family entertainment center has been in existence for 2 years. Amusement park with an area of 2000 sq. m.

Decision
Create a cool style for a fantastic world of entertainment that would attract not only a young and young audience, but also adults who are ready to break into the retro world of arcade machines and other entertainment with their children.

Vyacheslav Lipin — Graphic Designer
Email: slav.lipin@yandex.ru

2021

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
