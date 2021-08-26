FunFan logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Задача
Создать логотип и фирменный стиль для парка развлечений.
Семейный развлекательный центр существует уже 2 года. Парк Аттракционов и развлечений площадью 2000 кв.м.
Решение
Создать крутой стиль, для фантастического мира развлечений, который бы привлекал не только юную и молодую аудиторию, но и взрослых которые готовы со своими детьми ворваться в ретро мир аркадных автоматов и других развлечений.
Task
Create a logo and corporate identity for an amusement park.
The family entertainment center has been in existence for 2 years. Amusement park with an area of 2000 sq. m.
Decision
Create a cool style for a fantastic world of entertainment that would attract not only a young and young audience, but also adults who are ready to break into the retro world of arcade machines and other entertainment with their children.
Vyacheslav Lipin — Graphic Designer
Email: slav.lipin@yandex.ru
2021