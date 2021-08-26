Design Solution

Health Care UI Kit

Hi friends,
Here is Health care UI kit for taking your offline medical business online, health care got all the things that you need to do so, and take your business to the next level using the power of the Internet and reach mass audiences in no time.
Features
-30+ Screen
-Customizable Layers, Fonts & Colors
-Inspired by Google Material Design
-Resolution: 375×812 ~iPhone X/XS/11 Pro
-Pixel Perfect Design

See full version: https://ui8.net/design-solution-548339/products/health-care-ui-kit?status=6

------If you need any help then let me know -- designsolution31@gmail.com

----------Thanks for watching

