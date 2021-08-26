👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi friends,
Here is Health care UI kit for taking your offline medical business online, health care got all the things that you need to do so, and take your business to the next level using the power of the Internet and reach mass audiences in no time.
Here is online Medicine Order Ul kit.
Features
-30+ Screen
-Customizable Layers, Fonts & Colors
-Inspired by Google Material Design
-Resolution: 375×812 ~iPhone X/XS/11 Pro
-Pixel Perfect Design
See full version: https://ui8.net/design-solution-548339/products/health-care-ui-kit?status=6
------If you need any help then let me know -- designsolution31@gmail.com
----------Thanks for watching