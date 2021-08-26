VISBII

MUSHROOM MEDICINE

MUSHROOM MEDICINE sketch drawing flat funny exaggerated psychadelic colorful editorial medicine plant mushroom character bold humor bright hand drawn visbii illustration
MUSHROOM MEDICINE sketch drawing flat funny exaggerated psychadelic colorful editorial medicine plant mushroom character bold humor bright hand drawn visbii illustration
Illustration to accompany a story about mushroom medicine by Women's Wear Daily.

