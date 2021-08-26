Olena

Mobile App for Plants Lovers

Hello, plants lovers and mobile app design lovers! 🌱
This is an app concept for those who want to transform their home into an urban jungle.
The application helps to select plants according to many criteria (by category, according to preferences, according to the existing conditions), provides concise information on care, allows you to set up care reminders.

