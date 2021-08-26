Cheyne O'Shaughnessy

CO Monogram: Personal Branding

CO Monogram: Personal Branding design clean minimalism illustration co monogram monogram logo branding refresh branding
Download color palette

Personal rebranding refresh for the 2021 year. Combined C & O to create a seamless mark.

Designer, Skater, Heavy Metal Enthusiast.

