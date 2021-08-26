Zihad Sikder

Triangulation Portrait

Zihad Sikder
Zihad Sikder
  • Save
Triangulation Portrait graphic design vector triangulation portrait illustrated portrait creative illustration illustration
Download color palette

This illustrated portrait is created
using only Triangles in various shapes and colors
Colors were picked carefully so it would be easier to get the whole art,
even though each and every color is different from each other.

Zihad Sikder
Zihad Sikder

More by Zihad Sikder

View profile
    • Like