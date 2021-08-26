OG Creative

RP Logo Concept

OG Creative
OG Creative
  • Save
RP Logo Concept app icon illustration design branding cloud payment identity logo
Download color palette

We decided to make a logo concept for a payment system
-
Connect with us: design@ogcreative.net | www.ogcreative.net

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
OG Creative
OG Creative
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by OG Creative

View profile
    • Like