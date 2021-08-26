Nirali Mamtora

Freelance Job Listing Web App

Portal for posting freelance jobs and finding specialists for the said job, created for Creole Studios. Screen shows list of jobs and details like payment, location, type of job. On the left side you can see the filters available for the sorting.

    • Like