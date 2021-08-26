Jon Howell
Freelance Studio

Stackbit Brand Refresh

Jon Howell
Freelance Studio
Jon Howell for Freelance Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

We just wrapped up a brand refresh project with the awesome team over at Stackbit, stoked on how things turned out and to help them roll out the new identity in the next couple of weeks. I'll be sharing more of the work next week, here's a quick logo animation I worked on with my pal Robert Paige.

Freelance Studio
Freelance Studio
Building emotive visual identities and brand experiences 🔮
Hire Us

More by Freelance Studio

View profile
    • Like