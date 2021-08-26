💉Trust Vaccines🌻

Vaccines are safe, getting vaccinated will help protect you against this deadly virus and most importantly, remember prevention is better than cure

#vaccinated @amplifierart #IGotTheShot #ᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴇssᴀᴠᴇʟɪᴠᴇs #vaççineawareness #posterdesign #typography #amplifier #intoaction #vacciones #covid_19 #getvaccienated #vaccineforall #illustrationoftheday #indianillustration #typewip #typespire #ipadpro #handlettering #wearedesi #womenofillustration #fineacts #womenofillustration #womenoftype @intoactionus @desijoint @india.nama @thebetterindia @mygovindia @my_bmc @typographydesignersclub @typosters @thewellbeingp @who @officialsocialsamosa @adobedesign #girlsclubasia #ballpitmag @officialsocialsamosa