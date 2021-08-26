Good for Sale
Adom
UI HUT

Booking App UI Kit

Adom
UI HUT
Adom for UI HUT
Hire Us
  • Save
Booking App UI Kit booking app travel app ux travel app kit booking app kit booking travel app ui ui app design app
Booking App UI Kit booking app travel app ux travel app kit booking app kit booking travel app ui ui app design app
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png

Booking App UI Kit

Price
$64
Buy now
Available on uihut.com
Good for sale
Booking App UI Kit

Hello everyone!

Meet Azel, a fully-featured UI Design kit for Travel booking, Hote Booking, Flight Booking, Experience Booking App, including exclusive design files editable in Figma, Sketch, and Adobe XD.

Download 12,000+ Exclusive Design Resources From uihut.com

Don't forget to Like it :)
Thank you !!

We are available for new design project - hellobesnik@gmail.com

Stay with us -
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

UI HUT
UI HUT
Web design, illustration, HTML template, flutter app, icon
Hire Us

More by UI HUT

View profile
    • Like