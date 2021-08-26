Magdalena Weiss

Pattern Swatches - Endangered Fish

Pattern Swatches - Endangered Fish
I created a series of patterns based on endangered Austrian fish species, these are two of my favorites. I'm hoping to raise awareness about the issue - 60% of native fish species living in Austrian rivers are either endangered or critically endangered! I'm printing these patterns on fabric and will upholster antique chairs with them.

Check out more about this project on my Instagram: @magdalena_designs

