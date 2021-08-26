burak beceren

Something's Always Near

Something's Always Near artwork movies fear alfred hitchcock iron maiden fear of the dark psycho graphic design character design vector burak beceren illustration
This is my piece for the last KRÜW exhibit, Fearz. It’s a screenprinted poster, limited 25 editions, 50x50cm. It’s a kind of fanart for the famous scene of Psycho, and some metalheads can find other fan details in it too.

And you can check the other screenprints of me via ;
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126161867/Screenprints-for-KRUEW?

