Something's Always Near

This is my piece for the last KRÜW exhibit, Fearz. It’s a screenprinted poster, limited 25 editions, 50x50cm. It’s a kind of fanart for the famous scene of Psycho, and some metalheads can find other fan details in it too.

And you can check the other screenprints of me via ;

https://www.behance.net/gallery/126161867/Screenprints-for-KRUEW?