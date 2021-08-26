Rahman Nayan

Course Advertisement Poster

Rahman Nayan
Rahman Nayan
  • Save
Course Advertisement Poster template advertisement poster banner design poster design poster making banner advertise
Download color palette

I have started basic course on Adobe XD in Bangla. So, here is the poster that I made for advertising. Let me know how is it ?!

Rahman Nayan
Rahman Nayan

More by Rahman Nayan

View profile
    • Like