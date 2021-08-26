Social Media App Design - PopFly XP

Chisa

PopFly XP is a social media template specializing in MLB player content, where each athlete has the opportunity to have their own custom content and design to help them monetize their personal brand through the sale of memorabilia and merchandise.

See the complete case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/126166951/PopFly-XP-App-Design

