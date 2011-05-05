Dennis Eusebio

We Are Lasers

Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
Hire Me
  • Save
We Are Lasers designthrowback
Download color palette

Infographic site for Lupe Fiasco that would draw connections between twitter and fb users who subscribed to the manifesto of the album. Feel like I was pushing these concepts a bit too early.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dennis Eusebio

View profile
    • Like