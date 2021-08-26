QQQ Nav Updates

Joe Kotlan

Design for a new nav bar that would live on the QQQ site. I took a look at the existing nav bar and made subtle improvements to the layout and color to improve the overall user experience.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
