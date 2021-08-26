Thursday, August 26th is Women’s Equality Day and has been recognized every year since 1973.

This day honors the Women’s Suffrage Movement in the U.S. and marks the advancements we have seen towards women’s equality with men. This movement was successful because of the strong and diverse group of women and men who fought for change. Because of them, we get to celebrate the certification of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed American women their right to vote in 1920.

Women’s Equality Day not only celebrates the achievements of women’s rights activists, but is a call for our society to continue working towards full political, social, and economic equality for women. Women still face unique daily struggles, including: gender-based violence, sexual violence and harassment, workplace discrimination, the fight for equal pay, the fight for reproductive rights and health care (to name a few things.)

The Women’s Suffrage Movement was the first step towards equality for women and we will continue to fight for full equality across the spectrum.

Women are so resilient, innovative, passionate, powerful and inspiring and will continue to change the world.

Happy #WomensEqualityDay