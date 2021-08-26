👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Once again I couldn't resist another realistic script-style font, made with a real felt-tip calligraphy pen. My aim with Lovelight was to make something super expressive and untamed, with exaggerated descenders and loops. It’s an engaging and charming choice for signature style logos, personable branding, display text, handwritten quotes & letters, and blog/social media posts.
Lovelight includes a full alternate set of upper & lowercase characters, included as it's own separate font. Use the alternate characters for a different text layout, or mix with the regular version to avoid repeating letters and recreate naturally inconsistent handwriting.
Available now via my website, Set Sail Studios; https://setsailstudios.com/downloads/lovelight-handwritten-font/