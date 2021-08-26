Once again I couldn't resist another realistic script-style font, made with a real felt-tip calligraphy pen. My aim with Lovelight was to make something super expressive and untamed, with exaggerated descenders and loops. It’s an engaging and charming choice for signature style logos, personable branding, display text, handwritten quotes & letters, and blog/social media posts.

Lovelight includes a full alternate set of upper & lowercase characters, included as it's own separate font. Use the alternate characters for a different text layout, or mix with the regular version to avoid repeating letters and recreate naturally inconsistent handwriting.

​​​​​​​Available now via my website, Set Sail Studios; https://setsailstudios.com/downloads/lovelight-handwritten-font/