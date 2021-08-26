mrpramodjadhav

SoulTune Concept Hero Section

mrpramodjadhav
mrpramodjadhav
  • Save
SoulTune Concept Hero Section ui logo design delivery branding typography designer figma userexperience userinterface uiuxdesign uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Today I just wanted to share hero section that I posted on Dribbble yesterday. Just sharing it so hopefully you will get inspired.

Yours truely,
mrpramodjadhav

#ui #ux #uxdesign #uidesign #userinterface #userexperience #dribbble #behance #webdesign #appdesign #uiuxdesign #uidaily #mrpramodjadhav #musicweb #music

mrpramodjadhav
mrpramodjadhav

More by mrpramodjadhav

View profile
    • Like