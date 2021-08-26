Chintan Chavda

Palette Exploration No. 04

Chintan Chavda
Chintan Chavda
  • Save
Palette Exploration No. 04 logo illustration design design thinking adobexd ui ux design interaction design ux minimal ui
Palette Exploration No. 04 logo illustration design design thinking adobexd ui ux design interaction design ux minimal ui
Palette Exploration No. 04 logo illustration design design thinking adobexd ui ux design interaction design ux minimal ui
Palette Exploration No. 04 logo illustration design design thinking adobexd ui ux design interaction design ux minimal ui
Palette Exploration No. 04 logo illustration design design thinking adobexd ui ux design interaction design ux minimal ui
Palette Exploration No. 04 logo illustration design design thinking adobexd ui ux design interaction design ux minimal ui
Palette Exploration No. 04 logo illustration design design thinking adobexd ui ux design interaction design ux minimal ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble - 01.jpg
  2. Dribbble - 02.jpg
  3. Dribbble - 04.jpg
  4. Dribbble - 03.jpg
  5. Dribbble - 05.jpg
  6. Dribbble - 06-1.jpg
  7. Dribbble - 06.jpg

Palette Exploration No. 04
Feeling compelled by palette? Make something awesome with it 🤓, Peace ✌️☮️.

Vivid Violet
Hex: #8E3FA2
HSL: 288° - 44% - 44%

Thistle
Hex: #D5BADE
HSL: 284° - 36% - 80%

Pot Pourri
Hex: #F3E7E2
HSL: 18° - 40% - 92%

Dark Raspberry
Hex: #7F245B
HSL: 324° - 56% - 32%

I have a collection of few palettes on Instagram .

Chintan Chavda
Chintan Chavda
Nimble product designer from India

More by Chintan Chavda

View profile
    • Like