KeepTruckin Vehicle Gateway - Connector Cables

hardware cinema4d 3d rendering 3d modeling
The KeepTruckin Vehicle Gateway is at the heart of our in-vehicle monitoring solution. A compact device that mounts inside the cabin, it interfaces with the diagnostic port of vehicles through our custom-made cables.

With the ability to model in life-like resolution and texture, we have the flexibility of choosing when to use a render over having a photoshoot done - as in this case.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
