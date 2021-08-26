Graphic Google

Free Gold Foil Business Card Mockup

Graphic Google
Graphic Google
  • Save
Free Gold Foil Business Card Mockup business card
Download color palette

Showcase your business card designs with our premium quality designed Free Gold Foil Business Card Mockup. Place your artwork via smart-object layer.

I hope you like it :)

Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Download Free Business Card Mockup

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Graphic Google
Graphic Google

More by Graphic Google

View profile
    • Like