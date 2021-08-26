David Ofiare

Ascribed Balance

David Ofiare
Ascribed Balance digital art art space composition graphic design 3d nigeria david ofiare nftart nft balance
Meaning and purpose is retained within shapes and forms. I present to you, Ascribed Balance.

Created positively, in Blender.

