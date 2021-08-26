Chalo Chalen (a travel agency)

Chalo Chalen (URDU for "Let's Go") is a local based travel agency that provides economical yet exquisite excursions to the mesmerizing North of Pakistan. Having found by two young friends experienced in the field, the company is full of positive friendly energy. The experience of these young partners plays into family friendly and flexible experiences, no matter the circumstances.

I came to know about this agency through a very close acquaintance and was asked to design their brand logo. Taking care of the values that the brand establishes itself on, I made sure that the brand identity represented the friendliness and trustworthiness of the services provided by the company.

I hope you like the logo design (one of my very first real logo designs).

Thanks!