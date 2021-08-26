Michelle Zhang
OneSeven Technology

Enlight | Web Application 🖥

Michelle Zhang
OneSeven Technology
Michelle Zhang for OneSeven Technology
Hire Us
  • Save
Enlight | Web Application 🖥 ux branding webdesign ui design app
Download color palette

A web application we built for Techstars portfolio company Enlight. Enlight helps teachers leverage students’ interests, aspirations, and natural curiosity to create engaging learning experiences.

Check our our full portfolio on our website! OneSeven Technology

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
OneSeven Technology
OneSeven Technology
Hire Us

More by OneSeven Technology

View profile
    • Like