Free Mockup Zone

Free Food Box Mockup

Free Mockup Zone
Free Mockup Zone
  • Save
Free Food Box Mockup box mockup
Download color palette

Showcase your food box packaging designs with our premium quality designed Free Food Box Mockup. Place your artworks via smart-object layers.

I hope you like it :)

Specifications:
File Type: Psd
Smart-Layer: Yes
Mock-up Size: 5000×3750 pixels

Download Free Box Mockup

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Free Mockup Zone
Free Mockup Zone

More by Free Mockup Zone

View profile
    • Like