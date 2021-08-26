Glostars Oy

Macro World photo contest invitation by Glostars

IT'S THE LAST CONTEST ON GLOSTARS...

This summer😊 Join "Macro World" photo contest and become one of 6 winners! Submit as many photos as you want and vote for others.

Just pay attention to the main rules:
🔸 Photos should be originally yours,
🔸 Photos should have no watermarks on,
🔸 Photos should comply with contest theme.

For more details check our Terms on https://glostars.com/

Don't forget to install Glostars if you haven't done it yet!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

