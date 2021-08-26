Brandon Spencer

Digital Magazine Sign-in/Subscribe #DailyUI 001

Brandon Spencer
Brandon Spencer
  • Save
Digital Magazine Sign-in/Subscribe #DailyUI 001 mobile subscribe sign in dailyui
Download color palette

A digital magazine sign-in and subscribe flow with magic link sign-in, quick social profile subscribe options, progressive disclosure via inline validation, a password strength meter, show/hide password toggle and active input state. #DailyUI 001

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Brandon Spencer
Brandon Spencer

More by Brandon Spencer

View profile
    • Like