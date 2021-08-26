Jonathan Schubert

Common Bond Single Malt Whiskey x Switchgrass Spirits

Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Hire Me
  • Save
Common Bond Single Malt Whiskey x Switchgrass Spirits packaging design liquor brand spirit label print branding typography type
Common Bond Single Malt Whiskey x Switchgrass Spirits packaging design liquor brand spirit label print branding typography type
Common Bond Single Malt Whiskey x Switchgrass Spirits packaging design liquor brand spirit label print branding typography type
Download color palette
  1. CommonBondWhiskey_SchubertStudio-01.png
  2. CommonBondWhiskey_SchubertStudio-02.png
  3. CommonBondWhiskey_SchubertStudio-03.png

In response to the hardships of the pandemic last summer Switchgrass Spirits sold a limited quantity of these bottles to raise money for their friends and partners in the St. Louis service industry. This small run of single malt whiskey was an honor and a pleasure to work on with the crew at Switchgrass Spirits, a worker-owned distillery. The labels turned out allright, too. Big thanks to Fort Lion Studio (Dallas) for beautifully capturing this bottle.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Jonathan Schubert
Jonathan Schubert
Howdy
Hire Me

More by Jonathan Schubert

View profile
    • Like