Common Bond Single Malt Whiskey x Switchgrass Spirits

In response to the hardships of the pandemic last summer Switchgrass Spirits sold a limited quantity of these bottles to raise money for their friends and partners in the St. Louis service industry. This small run of single malt whiskey was an honor and a pleasure to work on with the crew at Switchgrass Spirits, a worker-owned distillery. The labels turned out allright, too. Big thanks to Fort Lion Studio (Dallas) for beautifully capturing this bottle.