Rizky Audymas

Business Flyer Mockup

Rizky Audymas
Rizky Audymas
  • Save
Business Flyer Mockup presentation marketing flyer brochure up mock mockup design graphic editable corporate company business branding
Download color palette

Hey Guys !

this is a preview of a business flyer mockup, an awesome mockup for your designs..

Size : A4 ( 210 mm X 297 mm ) - Portrait

Feature :
- Smart Object Replacement
- Change Background Color
- High Resolution

Download Now
https://www.freepik.com/collection/flyer-mockup/2090662

Rizky Audymas
Rizky Audymas

More by Rizky Audymas

View profile
    • Like