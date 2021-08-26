S M Faisal Mahmud

Frosted

S M Faisal Mahmud
S M Faisal Mahmud
  • Save
Frosted baby ice cream vector illustration branding graphic design design trending dribbble logo minimal pictorial mascot sweet cute cupcake cup cartoon cake bakery
Download color palette

Let's talk about your projects:🤝
Contact on:- smfaisal716425@gmail.com
Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/s.m.faisal.mahmud.716425
Linkedin:- https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-m-faisal-mahmud-ba6833189
Behance:- https://www.behance.net/faisalmahmud15

Please do like, comment, follow me. Thanks.

S M Faisal Mahmud
S M Faisal Mahmud

More by S M Faisal Mahmud

View profile
    • Like