Bookstore UI
Mobile app UI Kit for e-commerce projects ⚡️
* 30 screens: colorful and styled components and layers
* 30 screens: monochrome gray (for low-fidelity prototypes)
* Well organized styles and components
* Practical use cases for any shopping mobile apps
* Can be used for Android & iOS apps and PWA web apps
* Compatible with: Sketch & Figma

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
