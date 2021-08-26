tommmyw

Frederick Maryland Sticker Designs

tommmyw
tommmyw
  • Save
Frederick Maryland Sticker Designs adventure travelsticker travel apparel merchandise logo design illustration illustrator vintage illustration monolineartist monoline graphic design badgedesign merchdesign merchantdesign frederickmaryland stickerdesigns sticker branding
Download color palette

Hello, how are you?
I can't believe it. Me, my mom and dad got covid a week ago. I have been in self-isolation for 7 days. before I got covid I was working on a stickers project for a place called Frederick Maryland. Frederick Maryland Frederick is best known for its civil war history and its 40-block historic district. Located within an hour's drive of Washington D.C. and Baltimore. Frederick has always been a great place to visit. history, food, art, antiques, shops, festivals. the historic town is an easy and fun place to explore. I hope to visit this place someday.

tommmyw
tommmyw

More by tommmyw

View profile
    • Like