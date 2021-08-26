Frederick Maryland Sticker Designs

Hello, how are you?

I can't believe it. Me, my mom and dad got covid a week ago. I have been in self-isolation for 7 days. before I got covid I was working on a stickers project for a place called Frederick Maryland. Frederick Maryland Frederick is best known for its civil war history and its 40-block historic district. Located within an hour's drive of Washington D.C. and Baltimore. Frederick has always been a great place to visit. history, food, art, antiques, shops, festivals. the historic town is an easy and fun place to explore. I hope to visit this place someday.