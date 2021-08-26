DailyUI : Day 4 - Calculator

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
#DailyUI Challenge Day 4/100.
Just came back from vacation feeling refreshed and full of inspiration. A few days behind on the challenge as usual but anyway, here is my version of the #dailyui004 challenge. I was a bit lost in the beginning since I didn't know what kind of calculator to go for. Since I was running out of time, I just decided to go for the classic standard one. Ended being done with it sooner than I thought, so I threw a dark mode in there too.
Looking forward to Day 5!