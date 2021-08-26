Dea

#DailyUI : Day 4 - Calculator

#DailyUI : Day 4 - Calculator uiux graphic design design phone calculator dark mode ui challenge dailyui calculator 004 day4 dailyui004 ui adobexd xd layout design adobe xd
  1. Daily UI Challenge__Day 4 of 100__Calculator@2x.jpg
  2. Daily UI Challenge__Day 4 of 100__Calculator – 1@2x.jpg
  3. Daily UI Challenge__Day 4 of 100__Calculator – 2@2x.jpg
  4. Daily UI Challenge__Day 4 of 100__Calculator – 3@2x.jpg

#DailyUI Challenge Day 4/100.

Just came back from vacation feeling refreshed and full of inspiration. A few days behind on the challenge as usual but anyway, here is my version of the #dailyui004 challenge. I was a bit lost in the beginning since I didn't know what kind of calculator to go for. Since I was running out of time, I just decided to go for the classic standard one. Ended being done with it sooner than I thought, so I threw a dark mode in there too.
Looking forward to Day 5!

