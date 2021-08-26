Presentation Templates

Monomalist Business Presentation

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates
  • Save
Monomalist Business Presentation branding profile plan clean fashion minimal presentation template google slides pitch deck keynote powerpoint logo text logo 3d text illustration design designposter proposal business
Download color palette

💾📄 Get Powerpoint + Keynote + Google Slides 📄💾

Has a professional, ultra-modern and unique design, where each slide is created with love and attention to detail. is a Multipurpose Creative Creative Template Presentation is a multipurpose Presentation template that can be used for any type of presentation: business, portfolio, corporate, branding, advertising etc.

Presentation Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Presentation Templates

View profile
    • Like