Panda Blossom

Panda Blossom procreate illustration
I drew my first panda nine years ago. It was time to rethink my work. I noticed how I didn't want to draw sharp shapes anymore, and there wasn't that wild aggression in the palette.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
